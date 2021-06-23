10,943 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,085,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,139,000 after buying an additional 194,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

