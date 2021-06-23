10,970 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCRX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $92,671.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

