1,224 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 63,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 135.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $183.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

