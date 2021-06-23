1,368 Shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 71.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 576.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.16 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.