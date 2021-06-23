14,155 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $971,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after acquiring an additional 97,833 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

