14,180 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRWU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $804,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000.

PGRWU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

