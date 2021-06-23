$145.94 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $145.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.40 million to $149.49 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $115.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $583.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.40 million to $585.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $613.19 million, with estimates ranging from $533.18 million to $693.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after acquiring an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 74,258 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,294,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 737,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

