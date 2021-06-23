16,680 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,011,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $260.44 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.85.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,243,118 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

