$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $178.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.30 million and the highest is $181.76 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Kaman stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
