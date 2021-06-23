$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will announce sales of $178.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.30 million and the highest is $181.76 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.45. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.