178,612 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,267. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

