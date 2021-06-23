$19.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report earnings of $19.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $22.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.08. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $89.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.00 to $97.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $97.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $84.42 to $110.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,441.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,699. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,340.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

