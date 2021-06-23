1,990 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $267.29 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $184.70 and a one year high of $267.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.