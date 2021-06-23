$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

MTZ stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,550. MasTec has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after acquiring an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $95,534,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

