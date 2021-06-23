204 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIO opened at $624.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.43 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

