$242.65 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post $242.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $235.98 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $75.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $955.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $945.88 million to $965.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $988.31 million, with estimates ranging from $937.95 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million.

GDEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 105,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

In other news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

