24,834 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Bought by B. Riley Financial Inc.

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y makes up about 0.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,074,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter worth about $10,040,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,594,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

NASDAQ RTPYU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 47,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.