$250,000.00 in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $250,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $165.36 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on INO. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

INO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $33.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,941 shares of company stock worth $1,283,760. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

