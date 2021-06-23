281,052 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,563. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.