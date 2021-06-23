2,855 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

