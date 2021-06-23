3,010 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

