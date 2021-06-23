3,010 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

