$311.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce sales of $311.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.