31,335 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEAR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 136,471 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 345,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after buying an additional 103,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000.

Shares of BATS:MEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,164 shares. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21.

