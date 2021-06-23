33,303 Shares in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Appian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Appian by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Appian by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,247. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

