34,238 Shares in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

