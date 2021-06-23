360 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $143.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,233. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $147.34.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

