36,985 Shares in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 90,325 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEQ stock remained flat at $$8.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,584. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.95. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

