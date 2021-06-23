$38.45 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $38.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.30 million and the highest is $38.51 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $24.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $153.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.36 million to $155.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $163.71 million, with estimates ranging from $161.13 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $62.30. The company had a trading volume of 177,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

