380 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in AMERCO by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in AMERCO by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $535.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.97. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.