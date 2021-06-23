4,016 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

