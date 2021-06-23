4,186 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT stock opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

