4,300 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $10,600,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,942,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,324,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,275,000. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAC opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

