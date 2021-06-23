4,507 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

