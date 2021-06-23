4,646 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.89. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

