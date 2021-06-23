$482.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce sales of $482.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $477.87 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $449.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $38.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

