50,000 Shares in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPVIU. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,934,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter worth about $97,000.

NASDAQ IPVIU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

