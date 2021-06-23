500,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $496,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

GMIIU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.18.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.