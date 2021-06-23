521,050 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

OTCMKTS CENHU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

