$540,000.00 in Sales Expected for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will report $540,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $270,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

SNGX remained flat at $$1.14 on Friday. 2,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,052. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

