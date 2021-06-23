556,875 Shares in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Purchased by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,000. Biotech Acquisition accounts for 1.1% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.94% of Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $747,000. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

BIOT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.68. 67,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,458. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.