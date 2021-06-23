$58.57 Million in Sales Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to report sales of $58.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.60 million to $59.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $797.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

