$59.96 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post sales of $59.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $175.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Humanigen news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,291,337 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. 37,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,749. Humanigen has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

