$6.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.08 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.23 billion to $27.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.