$613.21 Million in Sales Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to report $613.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $622.00 million. Waters posted sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Waters has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $348.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.87.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after acquiring an additional 187,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

