$63.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $63.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.05 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBAI. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 152,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 207,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,592. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $895.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

