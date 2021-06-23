6,576 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Bought by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.07. The company had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,541. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

