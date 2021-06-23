$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post $7.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.77 million and the lowest is $6.40 million. Merus reported sales of $6.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.10 million to $35.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.80 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $37.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of MRUS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 164,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $834.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

