721 Shares in Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Acquired by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of EKAR opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EKAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares NextGen Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.