$83.61 Million in Sales Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will announce sales of $83.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.03 million and the lowest is $79.20 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $335.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.87 million to $348.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $349.21 million, with estimates ranging from $337.18 million to $361.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

GSBD opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.