85,581 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $24,999,342.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,566,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,229,717.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $107,393.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock worth $197,167,598.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

